San Diego

What to know about the trash schedule in San Diego County this holiday week

Most of San Diego County follows the same trash schedule for pickup during holiday weeks

By Eric S. Page

Residential trash bins in Chula Vista.
Ramon Galindo/NBC 7

Many San Diegans woke up Monday wondering if they should roll out their trash and recycling barrels to the curb for pickup.

If they live in the city of San Diego and their neighborhood is scheduled for a normal pick up on Monday, and they didn't take them to the curb this morning, they're probably too late.

The week of President's Day is NOT one of the handful of annual holidays that host delayed pickup.

So, if you normally roll them out on Tuesday, do that, if you regularly take out the trash on Wednesday, do that, etc.

Here's a list of the holidays that prompt a one-day delay of pickup:

  • Jan. 1, 2025: New Year’s Day
  • May 26, 2025: Memorial Day
  • July 4, 2025: Independence Day
  • Sept. 1, 2025: Labor Day
  • Nov. 27, 2025: Thanksgiving Day
  • Dec. 25, 2025: Christmas Day

In Solana Beach, Vista, Chula Vista, Escondido, and Oceanside, the one-day delay holidays are the same as in San Diego.

Meanwhile, in Carlsbad, just these days prompt the one-day delay:

  • Jan. 1, 2025: New Year’s Day
  • Nov. 27, 2025: Thanksgiving Day
  • Dec. 25, 2025: Christmas Day

San Diegans, who voted to start charging single-family homes for trash pickup, found out last week that, for the most part, the city planned to charge $53 a month for pickup.

San Diego
