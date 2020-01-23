Trash Pickup Delays for San Diego

Trash and recycling services have been delayed in parts of San Diego County per Republic Services as contract negotiations are ongoing.

The City of Chula Vista sent an email and calls to inform residents about the delay.

NBC 7 reached out for comment and Republic Services said they are in contract negotiations with the union representing some of their employees at the Otay Landfill that resulted in a brief work stoppage that ended by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Republic Services said they will continue to serve critical customers, some residential and commercial routes and will pick up any missed collections as soon as possible.

They ask residents who've noticed no trash pickup to leave containers out and available for collections as they will be serviced as soon as possible.

Below is the full statement:

“We are in contract negotiations with the union representing some of our employees at the Otay Landfill. Unfortunately, this resulted in a brief work stoppage that ended by 9 a.m. this morning at other San Diego area locations. We continue to service critical customers and some residential and commercial routes and will pick up any missed collections as soon as possible. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining, and we will continue to work toward a fair contract at Otay Landfill.”