ramona

Trapped Siberian Husky Dog Rescued From Deep Oil Well in Ramona

Siberian husky mix Mia is expected to make a full recovery

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

An 11-year-old missing dog was found trapped in a 10-foot deep oil-filled well in a Ramona mechanic's private garage by San Diego County Animal Services officers on Tuesday.

The owner of the shop called the Department of Animal Services Tuesday morning saying a dog was trapped.

The oil well in the mechanic's garage reached 10 feet underground. (San Diego County Animal Services)

According to the officers, when they arrived, they found Siberian husky mix Mia about 10 feet underground in the hole, trying to escape the oil.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

She had been trapped for more than a day, was weighed down by the oil and exhausted. Lt. Talia Padilla and Officers Alyssa Moreno and Michael Moore safely lifted Mia out of the well "using some tools and critical thinking skills," according to Chuck Westerheide, a group communications officer with the San Diego County Communications Office.

Mia was rescued using some tools and critical thinking skills. (San Diego County Animal Services)

Mia was then taken to the Bonita shelter where Padilla and the medical team worked to clean the oil from her and began medical treatment.

Local

electricity 24 hours ago

$51.3M Erased From Overdue SDG&E Bills. Here's How to Check Your Bill

storm 22 hours ago

Rainstorms Are Boosting San Diego's Water Supplies — But It's Not Enough

The officers scanned her for a microchip and the Animal Services team was able to reach her family. They told officers Mia had been missing since Saturday and quickly came to get her, Westerheide said.

Mia is expected to make a full recovery, Westerheide said.

Mia was taken to the Bonita shelter and cleaned up. (San Diego County Animal Services)

This article tagged under:

ramonadog rescueCounty Animal Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us