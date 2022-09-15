Transient Reports Human Skull Given to Him by Another Transient in San Diego

San Diego police are investigating the discovery of a human skull that a transient said was given to him by another transient.

The transient man called police Thursday and said the skull was given to him the day before in Mission Valley, according to SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz.

Police are now trying to figure out who gave the transient the skull and where it came from, Sgt. Leisz said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has the skull now, according to Leisz.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.