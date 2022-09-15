Human Remains

Transient Reports Human Skull Given to Him by Another Transient in San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

A file image of a human skull, courtesy of Getty images.
Getty Images

San Diego police are investigating the discovery of a human skull that a transient said was given to him by another transient.

The transient man called police Thursday and said the skull was given to him the day before in Mission Valley, according to SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz.

Police are now trying to figure out who gave the transient the skull and where it came from, Sgt. Leisz said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has the skull now, according to Leisz.

No other information was available.

