Judges order ‘transient release' for 2 San Diego County sexually violent predators

Two men designated as sexually violent predators — including one notoriously dubbed the "bolder-than-most rapist" — were ordered by judges Thursday to be released to temporary housing locations, on what's known as "transient release."

The decisions came after searches for permanent housing proved fruitless for the conditional releases of Alvin Ray Quarles, 62, and Merle Wade Wakefield, 67, who are both currently undergoing treatment at a state hospital.

Where they will be released to has not been determined or disclosed, but both men will be monitored via GPS, as well as security guards or law enforcement on a 24/7, round-the-clock basis.

Wakefield is expected to be released by next Tuesday. San Diego Superior Court Judge Yvonne Campos ordered that he be placed in one of two vacant homes where other SVPs were previously housed. If the homes become unavailable in the future, Wakefield would be moved into an RV purchased by Liberty Healthcare, which operates the state's conditional release program for sexually violent predators.

The timeframe for Quarles' release is more uncertain, but it's not expected to occur until after another court hearing set for Dec. 19, during which Liberty Healthcare officials will discuss the options for his release.

Sexually violent predators are people convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes a person likely to re-offend.

Under a court order Merle Wakefield is to be conditionally released from custody. NBC 7's Dave Summers tells us more about residents efforts to keep him out of their neighborhood.

Wakefield was convicted of lewd acts on a child in 1981 and rape by means of force, violence or fear in 1990 and was sentenced to state prison each time, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Quarles spent 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty in 1989 to committing a string of rapes, robberies and burglaries.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs can undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in outpatient locations, where they are monitored and must abide by stringent conditions.

Finding locations to house SVPs approved for conditional release has proven difficult. A state audit released earlier this year said it takes an average of 19 months to find a suitable SVP housing location in San Diego County.

Quarles was ordered released nearly one year ago, while Wakefield was originally ordered released nearly four years ago. In Wakefield's case, three prior proposed housing recommendations were either rejected by a judge or rescinded by state hospital officials and Campos said nearly 7,000 properties have been evaluated to house him.

A man convicted of violently attacking victims in the late 1980s was back in court. Alvin Quarles was granted release earlier this year, but state leaders can't figure out where to place him. NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has the details.

The judges overseeing both men's cases said Thursday that they could not continue to keep the men confined to the state hospital after other judges ordered them released so long ago.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan issued a statement on Thursday denouncing state hospital officials for the inability to find permanent housing locations.

"In both of these cases, it was incumbent upon the Department of State Hospitals and their contractor, Liberty Healthcare, to find suitable housing for Sexually Violent Predators who have been ordered conditionally released where they can be closely monitored and supervised," Stephan said. "They failed, despite the court giving them many chances and time to do so. We will continue to oppose transient releases and will insist that Department of State Hospitals fulfill their duty to find suitable fixed placement."