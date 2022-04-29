Transient Jailed in Shooting of Another Man in Chula Vista

A transient was behind bars Friday on suspicion of shooting another man in the chest with a shotgun, severely wounding him, during an argument in a neighborhood near Otay Valley Regional Park.

Cesar Alvarenga Carrillo, 42, allegedly opened fire on the 57-year-old victim outside the older man's motorhome in the 500 block of Shinohara Lane in Chula Vista shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Officers found the suspect walking a few blocks from the site of the shooting and took him into custody without incident.

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting, though the two men apparently knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute, according to police.

"Carrillo did not provide a statement," the sergeant said.

Carrillo was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.