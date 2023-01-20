Transgender Woman at Center of Santee YMCA Controversy Speaks Out

The YMCA in Santee will close again Saturday as another protest is set to take place over its transgender policy after a 17-year-old girl complained to the city council about a transgender woman being allowed in the women's locker room. NBC 7 spoke with the woman who said she was surprised at the controversy but also encouraged by some of the reactions.

"The very next day, Friday the 13th, I came to my water aerobics class because, like I said, I don’t run from bullies and I sure don’t run from lies. And the staff of the Y came out and hugged me and told me, 'Christynne we support you 100%,'" said Christynne Wood.

Wood says she's a longtime YMCA member and appreciates their support.

On Wednesday night, protestors were outside the Santee YMCA opposing its transgender policy in response to the teenager's detailing of her interaction with Wood in the locker room at a Santee City County meeting. But the protestors were met with many supporting Wood and the LGTBQ+ community.

"One little girl who in particular said, 'I want to show you something,' and made me a sign to show her support and love and the sign said, 'I love LGBTQ.'" Wood said. "That child knows I'm no threat."

By the letter of the law, a San Diego-area attorney said there was nothing illegal about what happened in the locker room.

“From a legal perspective, the legislature had the intention that there should be equality in the offerings, whether it's restrooms or any type of services that companies offer, and so we have to go by the law,” explained attorney Jessica Pride. “People are entitled to equal services.”

"Whether you like it or not, if you don’t like the law there's this little thing called voting that we do," she said. "I was chairperson of voter registration for the East County Democratic Club and even though sometimes elections go ways that make me physically ill, I still have to accept the results, plain and simple."

The YMCA of San Diego County issued a statement in response to criticism of its policy, saying "Our priority is that everyone is welcome and safe at our Y and we will work to ensure our privacy measures reflect that."

The YMCA says the Santee location will also cancel gym and swim classes on Saturday due to the planned protests outside for the safety of all.