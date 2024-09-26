1 in 5 aspiring community college transfer students do so in 4 years: California audit

Community college is a popular choice for high school grads who want to save money before transferring to a four-year university. But it turns out that very few are making the jump.

According to a new state audit, one in five are actually transferring.

Dr. Erin Charlens, coordinator of the San Diego City College Transfer Center, said part of the issue is academic literacy and students not knowing exactly what it means to transfer.

“Some students will say, ‘No, I don't. I don't transfer. I just got here.' But at the same time, they'll turn around and say, ‘Oh yeah, I want to go to San Diego State,'" Charlens said.

She said varying transfer requirements and vague instructions from universities can confuse anyone, not just students.

“We have articulation agreements with different campuses that are even hard for counselors to read sometimes," Charlens said.

Grace Kidane got into UCLA for biochemistry but decided to detour to City College first.

“I'm a little disappointed,” Kidane said. “I wish I'd known this going into community college sooner, but I don't regret going to community college because part of the reason was because of the price.”

Saving money is one of the most common reasons students choose the community college route.

Before students transfer, Charlens wants to reach them early.

“As challenging as this process can be, in some ways, it's never been simpler,” she said. “We want to help them streamline the way to reach whatever goal that is.”

Students on campus overwhelmingly said they’re taking that advice so there won’t be any surprises when it’s time to move on.

Next month, City College will host a transfer fair with nearly 40 colleges and universities.

Oct. 1 is when the UC and CSU systems will begin accepting transfer applications.