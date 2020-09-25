Cal Fire

Trailer Fire Spreads to Quarter-Acre of Brush in Spring Valley

The fire, which started at a trailer, spread to nearby brush along state Route 94 at Hillestad Drive, just south of Steele Canyon High School

By NBC 7 Staff

A fire that began in a trailer off Campo Road spread to a quarter-acre of surrounding vegetation in Spring Valley Friday morning, officials confirmed.

Cal Fire San Diego Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots said flames engulfed a trailer at around 5:30 a.m. near 12505 Campo Rd. The fire spread to nearby brush along state Route 94 at Hillestad Drive, just south of Steele Canyon High School.

Shoot said crews were able to hold the fire to a quarter of an acre. They were making “good progress” just after 6 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

