Traffic Snarls in National City After Big Rig Hits Center Divider, Minivan on I-805

A big rig struck the center divider and hit a minivan early Monday morning on Interstate 805 in National City, spilling fuel and clogging traffic past state Route 54.

The crash happened shortly after 4:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805 north of Plaza Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller reported that a big rig had hydroplaned and struck the center divider before hitting a minivan, the CHP reported. The semi-truck ended up jack-knifed with its trailer blocking the right two lanes on the freeway.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued shutting down the right three lanes near Plaza Boulevard, and a hazmat crew was called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.

As of 6:45 a.m., traffic on the northbound highway was backed up from Plaza Boulevard to just past SR-54.