Traffic Snarled on I-805 in Kearny Mesa Following Deadly Crash

One person was killed early Thursday after their car struck a pole in a single-vehicle crash in Kearny Mesa, according to authorities.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 near Balboa Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol and the San Diego Fire Department.

A maroon-colored Honda had been swerving in and out of lanes when the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle upon trying to exit the freeway. The vehicle struck a pole and rolled down an embankment before coming to a halt.

The crash caused four lanes on I-805 northbound to shut down as authorities investigate the scene. I-805 northbound to State Route 163 has also been shut down while investigators respond to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.