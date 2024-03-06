Crash involving pedestrian on I-15 near Aero Drive causes traffic delays

Traffic is backed up on the northbound Interstate 15 in the Tierrasanta area after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Drivers should expect delays up to an hour, according to SigAlert, in the area near Aero Drive where a person walking along the freeway was struck by a vehicle at about 1:45 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian was not known. It was also not immediately clear why the person was on foot on the freeway.

Update: The right lane has reopened - the three left lanes remain closed. https://t.co/S1q2zLhlM1 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 6, 2024

CHP was responding to the crash. No other details were immediately available.

The crash was blocking the three left lanes, causing a backup in northbound lanes as far south as the I-805 transition ramps. There was also traffic on Friars road and westbound I-8 east, although it was not known if that was due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.