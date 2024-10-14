The next phase of construction will begin on Monday for the University Avenue Complete Street project along University Avenue in City Heights. Traffic will be redirected starting at the Highland Avenue intersection.

The project began in January of 2023, and has hit some delays along the way. The project was originally intended to be wrapped up this past summer, but due to some delays, the city said they expect construction will be done in the winter.

The roughly $12.3 million project will add new safety improvements to the City Heights neighborhood between Fairmount Avenue and Euclid Avenue, including three roundabouts, raised center medians, as well as traffic features for pedestrians including wider sidewalks and curb extensions.

That portion of University Avenue has various safety cones, barriers and fencing set up in front of the businesses that line the neighborhood. Maxine Zepeda, the owner of the Ryan Bros Coffee location in City Heights, said this has caused hardship for her business for the last six months, when fencing and barriers were set up outside of her business.

"It's really inconvenient. Like, if you're trying to find parking and now you're trying to find a place, like, OK how do I get in?" said Zepeda. "If I drive in and I see all of this I would think the coffee shop is closed, because I can't even see the door."

Next door, David Lopez works at SANPA Barbershop which opened its doors in September. Lopez said while he doesn't have buyer's remorse, he can't help but have some mixed feelings about the ongoing construction.

"We're a new business, but at the same time the exposure that cuts down with the fences doesn't help," said Lopez.

The city said the detours will be in place for the next five weeks, and should wrap up around the second week of November. In the meantime, some small businesses, like Zepeda's, are having to make the best of it.

"I'm just trying to be patient and find ways to like, make it better for the customers," said Zepeda.

NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego for comment on the delays. We are still waiting for a response.

Detours from University Avenue Complete Street project

Traffic heading east along University Avenue at the Highland Avenue intersection will be redirected to Fairmount Avenue down to Dwight Street

Over to Chamoune Avenue and north on Chamoune back to University Avenue

The city says these detours will be in place for five weeks, meaning things should wrap up around the second week of November.