Freeway Reopens After Police Activity Prompts Full Closure of I-5 North in Carlsbad

Police activity shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday, prompting major traffic delays.

Carlsbad police closed the major interstate at Poinsettia Lane at about 1:15 p.m. and advised travelers to find alternate routes. All lanes were re-opened at little after 2:30 p.m.

Northbound I-5 is closed at Poinsettia due to police activity. Please stay clear of the area and we will keep you updated with changes. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) April 20, 2023

The closure centered around a damage silver Honda. The driver was taken into custody at the end of the pursuit. It's still not clear why the vehicle was being pursued by law enforcement.

During the closure, traffic backed up all the way to Birmingham Avenue in Encinitas.

No other information was immediately available.

