Freeway Reopens After Police Activity Prompts Full Closure of I-5 North in Carlsbad

All northbound lanes were closed for a little over an hour on Interstate 5

The end of the freeway standoff on Interstate 5 on Thursday.
Police activity shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday, prompting major traffic delays.

Carlsbad police closed the major interstate at Poinsettia Lane at about 1:15 p.m. and advised travelers to find alternate routes. All lanes were re-opened at little after 2:30 p.m.

The closure centered around a damage silver Honda. The driver was taken into custody at the end of the pursuit. It's still not clear why the vehicle was being pursued by law enforcement.

During the closure, traffic backed up all the way to Birmingham Avenue in Encinitas.

No other information was immediately available.

