Trader Joe's confirms new San Diego County location coming to Santee

Santee residents: jars of cookie butter and "Everything But the Bagel" seasoning can soon be yours. Trader Joe's plans to open San Diego County's furthest location east in the near future, representatives for the grocery store told NBC 7 Monday.

The two closest stores for Santee residents at the moment are in La Mesa and San Diego's College area.

While the spokesperson confirmed a Trader Joe's location would be coming to Santee sometime soon, the spokesperson did not have any specifics on timing and could not confirm the exact address of the new store.

The company keeps a list of "coming soon" stores on its website. The Santee location has not yet been posted but you can keep an eye on the site here for the latest updates.

Trader Joe's grocery store chain has almost a cult-like following among young adult shoppers, likely due to its unique and easy offerings. Recently, a frozen version of a Korean dish called kimbap sold out across the country after going viral on TikTok, where some Korean creators were impressed with the dish's authenticity.

Its international offerings, though, have also come under scrutiny. In 2020, the grocery chain was accused of racism for products using the labels "Trader Jose's" or "Trader Ming's" to represent international cuisine. The company chose to relabel those items.