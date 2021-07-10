Trade Guns for Gift Cards at Vista Buyback Event

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the City of Vista, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition to host a gun buyback exchange.

The exchange will take place Sunday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vista Traffic Court Parking Lot located at 325 S Melrose Drive.

People can turn in unwanted guns and receive a gift card or a skateboard. People will receive a $100 gift card for turning in handguns, shot guns and rifles, and a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

SDSO said this is a "no questions asked" event and people can remain anonymous. The unloaded firearms are to be placed in the trunk of your car and a deputy will help provide further instructions.

SDSO requires the firearms to be in working order. All weapons collected will be destroyed.