Town Hall to Explore Possible Phased Reopening of Chula Vista Elementary School District

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The possibility of Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) students returning to school in a phased reopening will be discussed Monday in a virtual town hall, the school district announced.

Parents, guardians and school staff are welcomed to join the digital event to hear a proposal created by the school district and to voice their opinions on the matter. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams in English and with Spanish interpretation.

CVESD announced in August that although San Diego County health officials gave a greenlight for schools to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 1, the South Bay school district opted to continue with distance learning until scientific data supported a phased reopening.

Two medical professionals will be joining the town hall to offer their expertise on the proposal. Dr. Jeannette Aldous, the Clinical Director of Infectious Disease at San Ysidro Health, and Dr. Shalia Serpas, the associate director of Scripps Family Medicine Residency Program, will attend the virtual town hall to speak with faculty and parents.

The digital event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the town hall, click here.

