Towering geyser floods National City neighborhood

A worker accidentally sheared off a hydrant late Wednesday morning in South Bay, creating a mess for neighbors and travelers.

The problems began around 11 a.m. when an AT&T work truck hit the hydrant in the 2800 block of N Avenue, creating a geyser shooting what seemed to be dozens of feet in the air.

Although crews arrived fairly quickly, it was about an hour before water workers were able to locate the shut-off, not before the westbound lanes of 30th Street and Sweetwater Road were flooded.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the National City Police Department.