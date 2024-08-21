National City

Towering geyser floods National City neighborhood

By Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker accidentally sheared off a hydrant late Wednesday morning in South Bay, creating a mess for neighbors and travelers.

The problems began around 11 a.m. when an AT&T work truck hit the hydrant in the 2800 block of N Avenue, creating a geyser shooting what seemed to be dozens of feet in the air.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Although crews arrived fairly quickly, it was about an hour before water workers were able to locate the shut-off, not before the westbound lanes of 30th Street and Sweetwater Road were flooded.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the National City Police Department.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

National City
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us