Towering Geyser Floods Hillcrest Shopping Center, Causes Mudslide on SR-163 Ramps

A sheared fire hydrant at a popular Hillcrest shopping center created a towering geyser that flooded a parking lot and caused a mudslide onto the state Route 163 freeway below.

The incident was first reported to California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m., CHP communications say, when a fire hydrant was sheared at the Hub Hillcrest Shopping Market -- which houses Ralph's and Trader Joe's grocery stores -- turning the parking lot into a pond. A river of water and mud was also spewing down the mountainside onto northbound SR-163 between University Avenue and Washington Street.

OnScene.TV A mudslide on SR-163, which was caused by a sheared hydrant at the Hub shopping center above.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the mudslide has closed the 10th Avenue on-ramp to northbound SR-163 and the northbound SR-163 off-ramp to eastbound Washington Street as crews worked to clear debris from the road. It was unclear when lanes would reopen.

On the hill above, video from the scene shows firefighters wading on all fours through knee-high water trying to shut off the hydrant as a geyser spouts at least 50 feet into the air. A stream was also flowing into a beneath-ground parking garage nearby but it did not appear enough water entered the garage to cause any damage.

Little details were known about what caused the sheared hydrant. Reports from the scene indicate a truck may have backed into the fire hydrant. It was also not clear how much damage may have been caused as a result of the geyser and mudslide.

NBC 7 is working to gather additional details. This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.