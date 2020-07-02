‘Tour Our Trails' Challenge Kicks Off to Encourage Residents to Visit, Explore Outdoors

San Diego County unveiled on Wednesday the, "Tour Our Trails" challenge to encourage residents to visit parks and explore different trails as a safe socially distant activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, Supervisor Jim Desmond along with County Parks and Recreation staff kicked off the challenge before the July 4 holiday weekend to encourage safe, socially distant, outdoor recreation.

From the creek bed of Los Penasquitos County Preserve to the summit of the El Cajon mountain, the hiking challenge will take you around the county with 15 hikes. The hiking challenge starts with five easy hikes followed by five moderate hikes, and five that are considered tough.

“The County has so many unique parks, from San Elijo Lagoon on the coast to the breathtaking peaks of the Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve,” said Supervisor Gaspar. “I hope the healthy competition will motivate people to try something new.”

Prizes will be given out and will be awarded in every category. Prizes include commemorative stickers, reusable water bottles, canvas bags, and a fabric-stiched patch, while supplies last.

The Tour Our Trails Challenge booklets will be available at most county properties mid-late July. The challenge will run through 2020 and is free to join.

For more information, visit the County of San Diego County Parks and Recreation website.