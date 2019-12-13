Tour Offers Inside Look at Legacy International Center Ahead of Grand Opening

A tour of the unfinished Legacy International Center, the massive biblically-themed attraction in Mission Valley, offered an inside look at what so many San Diegans are waiting to see for themselves.

NBC 7 was invited to take a look inside the new resort Friday. The resort's plaza and restaurant are going to open Saturday, Dec. 14th.

Resort executive director Jim Penner showed off the unfinished activities center where there will be a globe highlighting different parts of the world, and an area for religious artifacts including an Oxford Bible and a Torah that survived the Holocaust.

The resort’s mastermind, televangelist Morris Cerullo, wanted to showcase the world, Penner said.

"He'd say, ‘You know what? People around me don't know the nations of the world. They know headlines, they know newspapers, headline stories,’" Penner said.

Before the project started some were worried about traffic impacts in an already congested part of town. Developers added lanes to Hotel Circle South to ease traffic concerns, according to Penner.

The total price tag for the Legacy International Center is just under $200 million.