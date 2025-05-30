How to take a self-guided tour of the ‘Toxic Tide' in the Tijuana River Valley

The sewage crisis along the international border in San Diego’s South Bay has been a growing environmental disaster. While pollution has flowed over the border for decades, the crisis has gotten precipitously worse in the past five years.

The raw sewage flowing through the Tijuana River from Mexico into San Diego County is killing the environment, closing beaches from the border to Coronado, crippling the economy, and is making people sick.

New research provided by UC San Diego and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows raw sewage from the Tijuana River can be found in the water and air from the border all the way north in La Jolla.

In the last few weeks, US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and US Senator Cory Booker have toured the Tijuana River Valley.

I have covered the crisis for nearly 20 years. In 2023, I produced Toxic Tide: The Sewage Crisis at the Border. The short documentary outlines the root causes and concerns of the pollution. However, to truly understand the problem, San Diegans can experience it firsthand like Senator Booker and Administrator Zeldin.

I created a short, self-guided tour for you to follow if you feel the need to see it for yourself. If you choose to go, don't linger in any one location for more than a few minutes. You can couple this educational tour with a shopping excursion at the Shops at Las Americas or lunch at one of Imperial Beach’s restaurants.

STOP 1

Head down Interstate 5 towards Dairy Mart Road. Head south until you reach a gravel driveway right after the bridge. From this location you can see part of the Tijuana River. This is a seasonal river, which means if there’s no rain, there should be no river.

Chances are very good you’ll see and smell the polluted runoff with toxins, drugs, and diseases flowing downhill from Mexico. To the right of the river, you’ll have a view of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant that only recently started treating raw sewage from Tijuana again. It was underfunded and eventually broke down a few years ago.

STOP 2

Continue south on Dairy Mart Road, turn right on Hollister Street, left on Leon Avenue, and left on Saturn Boulevard. Drive south on Saturn until you reach the orange barrels.

Don’t breathe too deeply here. This is the worst part of the Tijuana River and the smell here is horrid. This is where scientists have recorded some of their worst readings of hydrogen sulfide. And remember, this should be dry when it's not raining and families live right down the street.

STOP 3

The final stop is at Imperial Beach. Head north on Saturn, turn left on Coronado Avenue to head into the City of Imperial Beach. Turn left on Seacoast Drive when you reach the beach. Drive to the end of Seacoast Drive and park.

You’ll see the polluted Tijuana River Estuary to the East and the beach to the West. The water off Imperial Beach has been closed for most of the last four years. This is where you’ll see the infamous yellow signs. The beach will likely be empty because no one wants to visit a beach with polluted water.

Take this tour and realize this is in your backyard, the pollution is in the water and the air, and it won’t be fixed for years.