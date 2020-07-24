‘Touched Many Hearts': Beloved Obstacle Course Racer Dies of COVID-19 Complications

A beloved Air Force veteran, who's cheery smile was often seen at obstacle course races across the West Coast, has died from the novel coronavirus.

But the imprint Derik Williams left on those he came into contact with while he was alive is obvious in the sheer amount of community members pulling together to help his family in the wake of his death.

Williams died on July 20, just over a week after being admitted to the ICU at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to be treated for the novel coronavirus, which was making it difficult for him to breathe, according to his fiancée, Carol Althoff. Two days later, Althoff got a call from his doctor.

"Derik's breathing was not life sustainable and [the doctor] needed to put him on a ventilator," Althoff wrote.

Those that knew Williams have rallied around his family as they grieve the loss. At least two fundraisers and two GoFundMe accounts have been created to support Williams' fiancée, Carol Althoff, and his four children.

"Derick Williams touched many hearts on and off the racecourse throughout the [obstacle race course] Community. However, his spirit will forever be felt by the countless lives he impacted," the organizers of a 5K Run/10K Cycle dedication race and fundraiser wrote in a post.

The group asks participants to run in Williams' honor on what would have been his 55th birthday, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. To join, visit here.

Separately, the gym he attended, NXPT La Mesa, is hosting a socially distanced, outdoor workout to raise funds for Williams' family on Saturday. For more information click here.

Two GoFundMe pages were created to raise funds for funeral expenses. GoFundMe has verified that both will get funds to the Williams family. Donate here or here.

A virtual memorial will also be held on what would have been Williams' birthday, Tuesday, July 28.