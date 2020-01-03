She's still in college but Catarina Macario might already be the best soccer player in America.

Macario, a junior at Stanford and alumnus of Torrey Pines High School, won her second straight MAC Hermann Trophy as the Player of the Year. It's basically college soccer's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

She was a pretty easy choice. Macario led the nation in goals (32), assists (23) and points (87) and helped Stanford win the national championship. Winning back-to-back Hermann Trophies is usually a good sign that a long successful career is in the cards.

In the award's 31-year history only three other women have won two straight years: current US Women's National Team star Morgan Brian, Candian National Team star Chirstine Sinclair, and the person who is often regarded as the best American soccer player of all time ... Mia Hamm.

It will not be surprising to see Macario winning Olympic Gold and World Cup titles for the Stars and Stripes.