Crews Respond to Downed Paraglider Off Torrey Pines Golf Course - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Respond to Downed Paraglider Off Torrey Pines Golf Course

By Andrew Johnson

Published 24 minutes ago

    Rescue crews responded to a downed paraglider who crashed near a golf course in Torrey Pines Monday afternoon.

    Crews with San Diego Fire-Resuce responded to the scene off North Torrey Pines Road just before 2:30 p.m.

    SkyRanger 7 flew overhead and saw first responders park multiple vehicles next to the fairway on the fourth hole at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

    Crews have located the reported downed paraglider but have not confirmed the extent of their injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

