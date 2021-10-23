Football

Toreros Win 4th Straight to Make Program History

San Diego blows out Presbyterian, making Dale Lindsey their winningest head coach

By Derek Togerson

USD Athletics

USD started the year on a 4-game losing streak. Whatever was ailing them is a distant memory.

The Toreros leveled Presbyterian 69-28 on Saturday morning for their 4th straight win, keeping them a game out of 1st place in the Pioneer Football League and very much alive in the FCS playoff hunt. It also gave their coach a nice record.

Dale Lindsey, the 78-year-old throwback who's been running one of the best FCS programs in the nation, got his 72nd win at USD. He's now the winningest head coach in University of San Diego history.

The 69 points ties the most the Toreros have ever scored in a single game (the last time was in 1970 against Cal Tech). Senior quarterback Mason Randall put together arguably the best game of his career, completing 24 of 29 passes for 242 yards, four total touchdowns (three passing), and most importantly no turnovers.

That was the thing that made the biggest difference for USD. They only outgained the Blue Hose by four total yards but forced four Presbyterian turnovers while not giving the ball away once.

Running back Terrence Smith added 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to give the Toreros one of their most balanced offensive days of the year.

USD is now 4-4 and 3-1 in the PFL. They host Valparaiso next Saturday in a 1:00 kickoff at Torero Stadium.

