USD

Toreros No-Hit Monmouth

Sophomore Jake Miller steps in and tosses 1st career no-no

By Derek Togerson

USD Athletics

Jake Miller tossed a no-hitter for the Toreros on Friday night.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Jake Miller had appeared in three games for the Toreros in 2020, all as a reliever. When Friday night's scheduled starter against Monmouth got sick it was Miller who made the emergency start.

102 pitches later he was in the history books.

Miller threw a no-hitter, the first of his career, in a 7-0 USD win. It's the first no-no for the Toreros since 2008 when Josh Romanski did it against Harvard.

A year ago Miller, a graduate of Newbury Park High School, did a little bit of everything for USD. He made 17 appearances with seven starts and served as the occasional closer. To complete the no-hitter he got a few fantastic defensive plays from his defense.

3rd baseman Adam Lopez made a fantastic backhand stop to end the 3rd inning and in the 8th inning the USD outfield made a pair of tremendous grabs. Left fielder Tora Otsuka (the son of former Padres reliever Akinori Otsuka) made a diving grab coming in on a sinking liner, then centerfielder Camden Vasquez got a great jump on a liner to the gap in right-center and went Superman for a fully extended catch.

Local

Lincoln Park 11 mins ago

San Diego Mother Wants Tijuana Police to Investigate Son’s Death

San Diego Zoo 25 mins ago

Beautiful One: San Diego Zoo Names Baby River Hippo

The final out was much simpler, a soft grounder to 2nd base that touched off a dog pile by the mound on Miller. The Toreros are now 7-2 to start the year and have two more with Monmouth at Fowler Park over the weekend. Saturday's game starts at 4:00 pm and Sunday they get underway at 1:00.

This article tagged under:

USDbaseballNCAAToreros
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us