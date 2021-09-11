Toreros Drop 2nd Straight at Home

The University of San Diego has built a very good football program. UC Davis has assembled a great football program.

A week ago the 12th-ranked Aggies beat Tulsa from the FBS on the road and followed that up with a decisive 53-7 win over San Diego at Torero Stadium. Quarterback Hunter Rodrigues was a monster, throwing for 322 yards and four touchdowns and adding a 28-yard touchdown run to the box score.

USD just couldn't find ways to move the ball consistently. Starting QB Mason Randall had 122 yards passing and one interception. UC Davis was up 36-0 in the 3rd quarter when running back Terrence Smith ran in for a 1-yard score to avoid a shutout.

The Toreros lost a close one in week 1 to Cal Poly so they're off to an 0-2 start. The last time USD lost two straight games? 2019, when they dropped the first to to Cal Poly and a nationally-ranked Davis team. The Toreros then won nine straight games, another Pioneer Football League championship, and went to the FCS playoffs.

A repeat of that could certainly be in the cards. Next week they hit the road for the first time to face Montana State.