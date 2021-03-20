Toreros Beat Butler, Tie All-Time Winning Streak Record

The University of San Diego had to wait about six months longer than they anticipated, but they finally made themselves a little bit of history.

USD beat Butler 27-13 on Saturday afternoon at Torero Stadium for their 39th straight Pioneer Football League win, tying the all-time FCS record. Duquesne of the Mid-American Athletic Conference also won 39 straight from 1999-2006.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Toreros took the lead on their opening drive on a 12-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Michael Carner, who took an end-around and got to the corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The two teams traded field goals then quarterback Mason Randall threw his first career collegiate touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to running back Emilio Martinez to make it a 17-3 lead.

After that USD had a few chances to extend the lead but an interception and a pair of failed 4th down attempts kept the Bulldogs in the game.

In the 4th quarter the Toreros led 20-13 when they finally landed a knockout blow. Randall capped a 13-play, 65 yard drive hitting Derek Kline for a 2-yard touchdown and a 27-13 lead.

Butler's best chance to get back into it came on the ensuing drive. On 4th and 1 from the USD 6 yard line Nick Orlando tried to run out of the shotgun but senior defensive end Chris Reese stuffed him at the line. The Toreros got the ball back with 9:13 to play.

They never gave it back. USD's offense earned seven straight 1st downs to get inside the red zone then went to victory formation to seal the win.

The last time the Toreros lost a conference game was October 5, 2015 against Dayton. They try to set a new record next week when they travel to Presbyterian, the newest member of the PFL.