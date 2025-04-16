Lawyer for city of San Diego working remotely while aboard world cruise

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office has released a letter explaining the controversial decision behind allowing one of its top lawyers to work while vacationing on a cruise trip.

While Executive Assistant City Attorney Jean Jordan is allowed to work remotely while on a four-month vacation cruise, some taxpayers are left speechless by the arrangement.

“I'm not going to lie. I don’t even know where to really begin," Cole Korsh said.

"I don’t think it's fair. Not at all,” a woman who works remotely said.

A spokesperson for City Attorney Heather Ferbert sent NBC 7 a letter given to staff, detailing why the work-at-sea agreement was approved. It says Jordan planned to retire late last year and scheduled a trip in January of this year for after her retirement.

Ferbert says Jordan offered to stay on with the office when the newly elected city attorney realized Jordan was "greatly needed for continuity during the transition."

Soon after, Jordan agreed to the newly created executive assistant attorney position, which was part of an office restructuring. It pays a little more than $280,000 a year.

“I think she's doing her thing,” San Diegan Jamie Owens said. “Keep doing what she's doing."

“If the boss is OK with it, then it’s OK. But if she's ruining our tax dollars, then no. It's dependent," Evelyn Olivar said.

Details of the remote work arrangement were first reported over the weekend in The San Diego Union-Tribune, saying it received complaints about her trip that started in January.

In the memo to staff, Ferbert says Jordan "takes calls at all hours of the day. I have seen and reviewed her work product and discussed cases and legal matters with her, and I have every confidence that she is completing her work well above the expectations set for all the attorneys in this office."

“It's kind of like, it's about time, you know, work and play and work-life balance," Angela Aceves said. "As long as the work's getting done, what is the problem with it?"

The City Attorney's Office did not respond to questions from the Union Tribune about why Jordan was appointed to the new position before her trip.

But they are saying as the workplace changes, remote working will remain a beneficial practice to support employees.

Jordan is expected to return from her trip next month.