Top 7 Hiking Trails in San Diego Published June 16, 2010 • Updated on March 10, 2020 at 7:12 am Got a favorite? Check to see if it's made our list. 8 photos 1/8 Mission Trails Regional Park Cowles Mountain: By far, Cowles Mtn. (pronounced “Coals”)* with its outstanding views at 1,591’ above sea level, is arguably the most popular (and populated) trail in San Diego County. 2/8 Bob Rossi The Trails of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve are not only easy to get to but can be a great outing for new hikers. The Beach Trail will take you from the top of the mesa to the waves below in less than a mile. 3/8 Crédito: eBay Cabrillo National Monument Bayside Trail:The two mile walk just east of the Old Point Loma Lighthouse offers spectacular views of San Diego Bay. Ask about the trailhead when visiting the Cabrillo National Monument. 4/8 Donald Stutler Cooling off in the Elfin Forest. The trails offer unique views of the North County. 5/8 NBC10 For those who want adventure, there's always the Southern California section of the Pacific Crest Trail which begins at Campo and runs through the Laguna Mountains. This is a picture of Cuyamaca Peak from the Laguna Mountains. 6/8 Patrick Zondler Drive over to Borrego Springs and try the Borrego Palm Canyon Trail. The challenging hike takes you to a beautiful, well-watered oasis, tucked away in a rocky V-shaped gorge. On the way there and back (3 miles) you may even spot some bighorn sheep in the hills. 7/8 NBCConnecticut.com Looking east from the top of Iron Mountain. The 3-mile trail will take most hikers between 1-2 hours. There is a newly built parking area off Highway 67 and Poway Road. The view from the top is breathtaking. 8/8 Got a favorite we should add to our list? Send us a picture to isee@nbcsandiego.com or let us know via Twitter @nbcsandiego or add your comment to our Facebook page. 0 More Photo Galleries Empty Shelves: Signs of the Coronavirus Impact in San Diego Photos: DEA’s ‘Project Python’ Nets 130 Arrests in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Plus 3K+ Pounds of Meth Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash Photos: This Is What Daily Life Looks Like Now in Southern California