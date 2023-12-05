TopGolf is one stroke closer to coming to East Harbor Island

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners voted to approve another step necessary to bring TopGolf to Harbor Island.

The Board voted to authorize staff to sign a non-binding term sheet with TopGolf. The agreement provides a negotiating framework for any potential future agreement to be submitted to the Board for consideration.

The term sheet includes a 20-year term with four 5-year options, and an approximate minimum of $1.5 million in annual rent at the beginning of operation.

The proposed TopGolf site is only one portion of a larger development.

There is a proposed entertainment district that could include breweries or other similar retail options with an emphasis on blending entertainment and dining options.

Any future development will likely include public waterfront parks with 11 acres in addition to the existing public parks on Harbor Island.

“I think it will attract a lot of attention. I think it’s another huge thing to do in San Diego, so I think that would be a definite plus,” San Diegan Maly Alcaron said.

The Port of San Diego and TopGolf have a "handshake agreement" and are negotiating a deal to bring the famed driving range to Harbor Island.

Some are also excited about the financial benefit it would bring to the area.

“With something fun, people are all going to flock here and it’s going to create jobs and have fun and drink and play with their friends,” Kim-Marie Abellana said.

Some people are not in favor of the proposal. During the meeting's public comment portion, some people voiced their displeasure.

The Board of Port Commissioners did not approve the TopGolf project, a lease, financing for the project and other key details. Those details will be addressed in the future.

Currently, the proposed project is undergoing environmental review.

Final approval of a Port Master Plan amendment, if necessary, followed by a Coastal Development Permit, is expected to take place in 2025 with construction beginning soon after if each step is approved.

“The Port of San Diego is working to bring public recreation and amenities to an area of East Harbor Island where there has never been any public access. Topgolf is only one proposed use. Eleven additional acres of waterfront park space are also planned along with waterfront promenades connecting to the rest of Harbor Island. Our goal is to enhance and activate the San Diego Bayfront for locals and visitors,” Department Manager, Real Estate, Port of San Diego James Hammel said in a statement to NBC 7.