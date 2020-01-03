Top Baby Names in San Diego in 2019 and the Decade

These days in San Diego, you’re bound to meet a baby Olivia or baby Liam. In fact, there were a combined 442 of them born in our county last year alone.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) released its annual list this week of the top baby names in San Diego County for 2019. Olivia took the No. 1 spot for baby girl names, with 243 baby Olivias born locally in 2019. Liam took the No. 1 spot for baby boy names, with 199 born in San Diego County in 2019.

Other baby girl names among the 10 most popular in our county in 2019 were, in order:

Olivia (243 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Emma (212 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Camila (179 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Mia (176 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Isabella (169 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Sophia (163 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Charlotte (138 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Luna (133 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Sofia (133 born in San Diego County in 2019, tying with Luna for the No. 8 spot)

Amelia (124 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Victoria (124 born in San Diego County in 2019, tying with Amelia for the No. 10 spot)

For baby boy names, these landed in these trailed Liam in the top 10 for 2019:

Noah (188 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Sebastian (174 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Oliver (174 born in San Diego County in 2019, tying with Sebastian for the No. 3 spot)

Mateo (159 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Ethan (155 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Alexander (149 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Lucas (137 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Benjamin (136 born in San Diego County in 2019)

Julian (135 born in San Diego County in 2019)

The HHSA records all births in the region. Last year, a total of 36,591 babies were born in San Diego County, of which 17,958 were girls and 18,633 were boys.

The same stats released for 2018 also had Liam clutching the No. 1 spot for baby boy names in San Diego. However, that year, Emma was the most popular name for baby girls in the county, followed by this year's No. 1 gal, Olivia.

Since 2019 marked the end of a decade, the HHSA thought it'd also be fun to take a look at the top baby names in San Diego County over the past 10 years. Here's how those lists stacked up.

Most Popular Boy Names for the Decade in San Diego County

Noah (2,076 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Alexander (1,978 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Daniel (1,924 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Liam (1,914 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Jacob (1,888 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Ethan (1,832 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Sebastian (1,750 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Benjamin (1,593 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

David (1,514 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Logan (1,468 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Most Popular Girl Names for the Decade in San Diego County

Sophia (2,496 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Isabella (2,455 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Mia (2,284 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Emma (2,270 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Olivia (2,154 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Sofia (1,591 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Emily (1,530 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Ava (1,397 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Camila (1,326 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

Victoria (1,288 born in San Diego County from 2010 to 2019)

The HHSA said 425,175 babies were born in San Diego County in the past decade. Of those tiny bundles of joy, 217,801 were boys and 207,372 were girls.