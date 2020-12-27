Top 10 Most Watched Videos of 2020 in San Diego

10. SDUSD Changes Grading Policy
October 15: The San Diego Unified School District overhauled the way it grades students: Students would no longer be graded based on a yearly average, or on how late they turn in assignments, among other major changes.
9. Looting, Cars Set on Fire Amid Unrest in La Mesa
May 31: Tensions escalated between officers and demonstrators at a protest centered around the La Mesa Police Department -- and people began setting fire to vehicles and looting stores.
The protests stemmed from the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the arrest of Amaurie Johnson in La Mesa, as well as amid calls for social justice.
8. Neon Blue Waves in Encinitas Caused by Bioluminescence
April 27: Waves crashed against the shoreline in Encinitas, and a bright blue hue overtook the ocean thanks to the return of an unpredictable natural phenomenon.
7. County Issues Guidelines on Face Masks
April 3: The county updated its face-covering guidance so that employees who work with the general public must wear a cloth face mask. San Diegans were also asked to cover their faces if they leave their homes. It wasn't until May 1 that San Diegans were required to wear face masks.
6. Protesters Break Through CHP Line, Onto I-8 in La Mesa
May 30: Protesters initially gathered at the La Mesa Police Department in the early afternoon and then made their way to the streets. Crowds broke through multiple law enforcement lines and walked on both sides of I-8 as police and CHP diverted traffic.
5. Hot Conditions Make for Difficult Firefight
Sept. 6: Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County after the Valley Fire burned more than 9,850 acres in less than two days. Eventually -- after 20 days of fighting the stubborn blaze -- the Valley Fire was contained at more than 16,000 acres.
4. Fire Reported at USS Bonhomme Richard
July 12: A fire was reported aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego. Officials said it started in the lower cargo hold below some offices and a fire suppression system was inoperable when the blaze erupted.
About 160 sailors were aboard the ship at the time of the fire and the entire crew was able to disembark; each sailor was later accounted for.
3. Confrontation Over Mask Wearing at Carlsbad Nail Salon
June 28: A confrontation at a Carlsbad nail salon erupted over a woman not appearing to wear a mask.
2. SDG&E Worker Fired Over Alleged Racist Gesture
June 16: A Ramona man said he was fired at his job at SDG&E after a stranger posted a picture of him on Twitter and accused him of making a white power sign with his hand. He claimed he was just cracking his knuckles.
1. ‘I Never Threatened Him': Woman Who Shamed Barista Gives Her Side of Story
June 25: A barista denied service to a San Diego woman at a Starbucks coffee shop for refusing to wear a mask. The woman attempted to publicly shame the barista on social media, but instead, she said she received death threats and a GoFundMe page was created to support the barista.
The page eventually raised more than $105,000 from the public -- which the woman later said she wanted a part of.