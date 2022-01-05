‘Tomorrow' Comes for San Diego's Garth Brooks Fans

There are few bigger names in country music than Garth Brooks.

On Tuesday, the singer, who made his arena bones way back in the '80s, announced he was coming to San Diego in March, the only West Coast stop on his 2022 tour. Brooks, everybody's favorite performer with "Friends in Low Places," will be playing Petco Park on March 5, his first concert at the venue and first local show since September 2015, when he had a four-night, five-show run at Valley View Casino Center, aka Sports Arena.



LIVE: Garth Brooks

Hey, Nevada and Arizona: You're out of luck, too, unless you make the trip to Petco Park.

Tickets for the show, which will feature in-the-round seating go onsale next Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. PT, with a cap of eight seats per customer. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on a mobile phone.

Seats for this will not be available at Petco Park on Jan. 14.

Last August, country star Garth Brooks cancelled the remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases. He had said weeks earlier that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases. Refunds were offered for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, has regularly performed in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium, with many of his shows selling out well in advance.

Back in 2015, tickets for the shows in the Sports Arena cost about 75 bucks, a price fans would like to pay now, probably, but adjusted for inflation, the all-inclusive $94.75 price might not be much bigger of a bite.

Brooks, who counts "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "The Dance" among his hits, "retired" in 2001 and then started playing a extended Vegas residency at the Encore in 2009. According to some reports, Brooks sold more albums than anybody in the U.S., with the exception of the Beatles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report -- Ed.