‘Tomatomania!' is springtime's ‘on a roll' celebration

BEFORE MANY FLOWERS SPROUT, and prior to all sorts of trees bursting with pretty petals and frilly buds, and weeks ahead of lawns looking lush, there is a sign of springtime, one that involves a standout star of summer: the tomato. That sign may be seen at select nurseries around Southern California, places that welcome lovers of tomato sauces, tomato juices, and anything a tomato can top (so, really, every food out there, basically). It's Tomatomania!, a roving event that helps connect gardeners with tomato-knowing, tomato-growing pros, as well as a lovely and vast assortment of tomato seedlings for sale. The happening, which began in Pasadena some 25 years ago, always pops up at nurseries and garden centers in the spring, right around the time that tomato-obsessed growers want to plan their summertime crops. And the 2025 kick-off? It's coming right up, before February ends, in Corona del Mar.

ROGER'S GARDENS... is stop #1 for the tomato-tacular, which will also visit the Mission Hills Nursery in San Diego, Fig Earth Supply in Highland Park in Los Angeles, and Forage Florals in Santa Ynez. There are other stops along the way — Santa Monica and Hollywood are on the 2025 itinerary — so find the juicy jamboree nearest you and roll, tomato-style, for all of the garden-y goodness. As for seedlings you might find at these festive events? Rebel Starfighter Prime, Persuasion, and Midnight Roma are three 2025 stars (and, yep, you can order them here). Just picture all of the fresh tomato salads you'll have around July and August, and all of the marinara sauces and pico de gallos you'll be canning and serving come fall. More info? The juicy stuff is on this site.