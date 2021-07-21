Tokyo Olympics: Where to Watch

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021, in various venues across Japan. Here's where to watch on television and online.

Tokyo, Japan is 16 hours ahead of San Diego, California. So an Olympic event that starts at 6:00 a.m. local time Friday will be at 12 p.m. Thursday here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV and Online

On Television

NBC -- Programming will be highlighted by the nightly primetime show, featuring gymnastics, swimming, track & field and more, as well as daytime programming. The Opening Ceremony will be shown LIVE in the morning on NBC on Friday, July 23, and again in primetime that night.

NBCSN -- A wide array of live and taped programming from a multitude of sports around the clock, beginning on July 21.

USA Network -- A wide array of live and taped programming from a multitude of sports around the clock, beginning on July 21.

CNBC -- A wide array of live and taped programming from a multitude of sports in the evening and overnight, beginning on July 24.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA -- A heavy emphasis on tennis and wrestling, in addition to other sports, beginning on July 21.

Golf Channel -- Live Olympic golf competition and additional Olympic golf programming.

Telemundo & NBC Universo -- Spanish language programming of the Olympic Games

On NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Live streams and full event replays of every Olympic event, as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Simulstreams of all television coverage

Highlights of every sport plus features, interviews and more short-form video clips

On Peacock

Peacock's Olympic coverage will be highlighted by the following four shows, which will stream for free on Tokyo NOW, Peacock’s channel for live coverage, highlights, interviews, and the best stories of the Games.

Tokyo LIVE -- Each morning on Peacock, Tokyo LIVE will present live coverage of some of the day’s Olympic events, including gymnastics and track & field. Tokyo LIVE will feature live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. Tokyo LIVE will stream from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

-- Each morning on Peacock, Tokyo LIVE will present live coverage of some of the day’s Olympic events, including gymnastics and track & field. Tokyo LIVE will feature live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. Tokyo LIVE will stream from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily. Tokyo Gold --Tokyo Gold will give viewers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. This hour-long highlight program will showcase outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews. Tokyo Gold will stream 11 a.m. – noon ET daily as competition concludes in Tokyo, and will repeat every hour between noon ET – 7 p.m. ET Monday – Saturday and noon ET- 6P ET on Sunday.

--Tokyo Gold will give viewers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. This hour-long highlight program will showcase outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews. Tokyo Gold will stream 11 a.m. – noon ET daily as competition concludes in Tokyo, and will repeat every hour between noon ET – 7 p.m. ET Monday – Saturday and noon ET- 6P ET on Sunday. On Her Turf at the Olympics -- Peacock will celebrate female athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics with features, interviews and timely coverage. Women have won more than 50% of Team USA’s medals at the last two Summer Olympics and On Her Turf will follow their biggest female stars in Tokyo. Follow On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ female empowerment brand, on Instagram and Twitter leading up to the Games. On Her Turf at the Olympics will stream Monday – Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET.

-- Peacock will celebrate female athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics with features, interviews and timely coverage. Women have won more than 50% of Team USA’s medals at the last two Summer Olympics and On Her Turf will follow their biggest female stars in Tokyo. Follow On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ female empowerment brand, on Instagram and Twitter leading up to the Games. On Her Turf at the Olympics will stream Monday – Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET. Tokyo Tonight -- Peacock will wrap up the evening with Tokyo Tonight. The primetime show will put the viewer in the middle of the competition day in Tokyo with fast paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from the host city will all be used to make the viewer feel like they are at the Games. Tokyo Tonight will stream Monday – Saturday from 7:30 p.m. – midnight ET and Sunday from 6:30 – 11 p.m. ET.

Peacock will also be the home for United States' men's basketball, with every Team USA men's basketball game available to stream on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics: Schedule of Today's Events