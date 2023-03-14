Vista

Toddler Missing in Vista Prompting Sheriff's Department Search

By Christina Bravo

Jayleen was reported missing in Vista on March 14, 2022.
SDSO

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching Tuesday for a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Vista.

Jayleen was last seen near the 300 block of W. California Avenue around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's department said in a Tweet to the public asking for help to locate the missing girl.

The girl's brown hair was in braided pigtails at the time she went missing, SDSO said. She was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt, black pants with red stripe and white shoes.

SDSO did not say how the girl went missing but there was no indication in their release of ill intent.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts were urged to call 911.

