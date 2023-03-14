Toddler Missing in Vista Prompting Sheriff's Department Search

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching Tuesday for a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Vista.

Jayleen was last seen near the 300 block of W. California Avenue around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's department said in a Tweet to the public asking for help to locate the missing girl.

Watch Commander: Vista Deputies are looking for a missing Hispanic female juvenile. She is 3 years old and last scene in the area of 300 blk of W. California Ave. in Vista. pic.twitter.com/17XCz0nfQS — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 14, 2023

The girl's brown hair was in braided pigtails at the time she went missing, SDSO said. She was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt, black pants with red stripe and white shoes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SDSO did not say how the girl went missing but there was no indication in their release of ill intent.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts were urged to call 911.