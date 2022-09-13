Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Search Underway: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a three-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista.

The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said.

An amber alert has not been issued but the SDSO is investigating this as a valid kidnapping, the lieutenant said. The search overnight spanned across San Diego County and "outside of the county."

The suspect is believed to be a 45-year-old man who does not have any biological connection to the child but may have known the three-year-old at some point during his life, the lieutenant said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The child was last seen wearing diapers and was described as having bushy hair.

NBC 7 reached out to the sheriff's department for an update Tuesday morning and has not yet heard back.

No other information was immediately available.