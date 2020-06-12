Child Injured in ‘Wildlife Incident’ at Poway’s Blue Sky Ecological Reserve

Poway's Blue Sky Ecological Reserve was closed Friday following reports of a child being scratched by an animal.

The reports involving a 4-year-old boy came in at around 2:40 p.m., according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The boy was with family members but separated from the group when he was scratched on his back and thigh, according to Daly.

The animal was described as about 3 feet tall and around 6 feet in length, but Daly said the exact species is unknown. Fish and Wildlife wardens responded to the scene and searched for the animal while others went to the hospital where the boy was taken to try and retrieve DNA samples that could determine the species.

In a Facebook post the city said the reserve closure was due to a "wildlife incident," but did not confirm any further details.