2-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Point Loma, police say

A toddler drowned in a backyard pool of a home in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a call from a woman who reported that a 2-year-old was drowning in a pool in the 1600 block of Chatsworth Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Although officers and medics attempted CPR, the child was pronounced dead, SDPD Officer J. Perales said.

Police say the relationship between the woman who reported the incident and the 2-year-old is not yet known.

SDPD's Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation, according to the department. This is standard protocol for incidents involving young children.

No other details were immediately available.