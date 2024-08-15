Point Loma

2-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Point Loma, police say

By Danielle Smith

A closeup of a San Diego Police car on Feb. 5, 2022
NBC 7

A toddler drowned in a backyard pool of a home in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a call from a woman who reported that a 2-year-old was drowning in a pool in the 1600 block of Chatsworth Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Although officers and medics attempted CPR, the child was pronounced dead, SDPD Officer J. Perales said.

Police say the relationship between the woman who reported the incident and the 2-year-old is not yet known.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SDPD's Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation, according to the department. This is standard protocol for incidents involving young children.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Point Loma
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us