Parents arrested for neglect murder of toddler, says San Diego police

Benjamin Branch was just 16 months old when he died on Nov. 6, 2024.

Two and half months later, Benjamin's parents were arrested for his murder, accused of severely neglecting the child "over a lengthy period of time."

San Diego police said Wednesday that Jamar Branch, 39, and Helena Branch, 37, were taken into custody on Wednesday at 2851 Meadow Lark Drive in San Diego, which is the address of San Diego's Juvenile Court.

The couple have seven other children, San Diego police Lt. Jonathan Dungan confirmed to NBC 7 later in the day. He also said that "their safety is of upmost importance" and that they were safe. He also said he was unable to provide information at this time regarding why the couple were at or near juvenile court when they were arrested.

Police first became aware of the situation late in the morning on Nov. 6, when 911 operators got a call from Helena, who reported that her son was unresponsive and not breathing at a home at 10936 Evening Creek Drive, in the Sabre Springs community of San Diego.

First responder brought Benjamin, who was severely underweight, to the Pomerado Hospital in Poway, but he was unable to recover and was pronounced dead a little after 12:30 that afternoon.

Police determined that the toddler appeared malnourished and, suspecting criminal neglect, brought in detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Child Abuse Unit, whose investigators were able to confirm Benjamin had been severely neglected for quite some time, according to SDPD, and police said they ultimately determined his parents were responsible for his death.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.