Today's the Day: SDUSD COVID-19 Vaccine Deadline for Students Arrives

The district is requiring students 16+ to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the spring semester in order to continue with in-person instruction

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Students at least 16 years or older who are part of the San Diego Unified School District have until Monday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to attend school in-person next semester.

Under a new mandate introduced by the district, students must be fully vaccinated by the start of the spring semester to attend classes in person. Monday marks the last day to get their first dose in order to ensure they reach full vaccination status by Jan. 3, 2022.


Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of spring semester will have to continue their studies with online learning or be homeschooled. SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera said, however, that the district will work with students to ensure they’ll be able to return to their classes.

“There is a little bit of wiggle room,” he said.

“What we don't want to do is have…students who have not gotten their first shot by December 20 to just assume that they're not going to make it,” Barrera explained. “We’re going to give multiple opportunities for students to make it and be able to continue to attend school in-person in the spring semester.”

As of last week, about 3,000 students of the eligible population were still unvaccinated. In an effort to make the shots widely accessible, the district made vaccines available at different schools and introduced a mobile vaccine clinic that would travel to different campuses.

To see available appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

