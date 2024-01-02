To new beginnings: Here are some of San Diego County's 1st babies born in 2024

The ball dropped, loved ones were kissed and for a few special San Diego parents, new life was welcomed with the turn of the new year.

Meet some of the first babies born in San Diego County on New Year's Day.

The great Alexander

Alexander Vicente Rodriguez was born just minutes into the new year to parents Lorena and Kenny Rodriguez from Vista. (Scripps Health)

Alexander Vicente Rodriguez was born to Vista parents Lorena and Kenny Rodriguez at a Scripps Hospital just minutes into the new year at 12:08 a.m. Weighing 7 pounds and 8 oz, this little one is ready to take on his role as baby brother to his 3-year-old sister.

Hey there, Delilah

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Samuel and Tiffany Pierangelo welcomed Delilah at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Pierangelo newest addition, Delilah, was born at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on New Year's Day. Happy parents Samuel and Tiffany Pierangelo welcomed the 6 lb 3 oz baby at at 12:54 a.m., according to a media spokesperson for the hospital.

Future UCSD alum?

UCSD Health Parents Minju and Ching celebrated a new arrival on 1/1/24 at 1:29 a.m. on New Year's Day.

It's never too early to think about college and we may already know where the first baby born at UC San Diego Health will be going. Parents Minju and Ching, both UCSD alumna, welcomed their 7 lb 10 oz bundle of joy at the academic hospital at 1:29 a.m.

NBC 7 reached out to other health care systems across San Diego County to determine which baby was the first born in the new year. This article will be updated with responses.