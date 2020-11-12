Tires Slashed on 20 Cars in Eastern San Diego Neighborhoods Overnight

At least 20 vehicles had their tires slashed overnight in two separate Eastern San Diego neighborhoods, prompting an investigation by police.

At least 11 vehicles were damaged in the Jamacha neighborhood and at least 10 vehicles were damaged in the Encanto neighborhood -- about 2 miles apart -- between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, SDPD said.

The first report was made at about 8 a.m.

Brenda Coronado, who lives near 62nd and Brooklyn in the Encanto area, was one of the people who awoke Thursday morning to find her tire slashed. She said filed a police report and went about her day, thinking it was an isolated incident.

“I walked my dog and I started noticing all the neighbors looking at their cars and taking pictures and then I noticed all their tires were slashed," Coronado said.

She said it appeared someone went “zig-zagging through the street” picking and choosing which cars to hit. She noticed cars damaged all along Brooklyn Avenue, from 61st to 69th streets and along all of those streets as well.

SDPD is continuing to investigate the incident, interviewing witnesses and checking for any surveillance footage.

"We’re not sure who," Coronado said. "Hopefully somebody noticed something. We do have a lot of people with cameras, so."

As of Thursday night, SDPD said they had no suspects identified. It is not clear if the slashings in two different neighborhoods are connected.