Tips Sought in East County Residential Burglary

By City News Service

Do you recognize the three men in this surveillance photo? They are suspected of breaking into an East County home and stealing nearly $10,000 worth of money and property.
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property.

The masked burglars -- believed to be two men and a teenage boy -- smashed a master-bedroom glass door to get into the house in the 1900 block of Saxton Lane in the Crest neighborhood, east of El Cajon, at about 6:30 p.m. on July 21, according to the county Sheriff's Department.

After using pry bars to break into a safe, the trio grabbed roughly $9,000 in currency and another safe containing a handgun, then fled to the south into a nearby canyon.

Anyone with information about the break-in was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

