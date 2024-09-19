Tip leads to shallow grave in Balboa Park; two arrested after body buried in May

Earlier this summer, a tipster told San Diego police that there was a body buried in Balboa Park.

Now, nearly two months later, investigators have recovered the body of a man they believe was shot to death in the park and taken two men in custody in connection with the slaying.

All three of those involved were homeless at the time of the incident and living at the park back on May 3, police say, when Jeffrey Jones, 41, shot James Garcia, 43, to death in the canyon hillside next to state Route 163 by Richmond Street. Jones, who has been booked on a murder charge, was aided by Brandon Winegarden, 28, who, police say helped Jones bury Garcia's body.

Back on July 25, a person police are describing as a concerned citizen told SDPD that a body may have been buried in the park, which investigators were able to locate in a shallow grave, Garcia's body in a state of decomposition after having been buried there for weeks.

A few days later, on July 28, officers picked up Jones for a probation violation while he was on the Cabrillo Bridge, not far from where the corpse had been dug up, and, the following week, charged him with the killing on Aug. 3. Winegarden was found by investigators on Tuesday; he has since been booked on an accessory charge. He also faces one count of vehicle-theft related, police said.

Jones, who is being held without bail is due in court on Oct. 3. His alleged accessory, Winegarden, has had bail set at $50,000 on all charges and is scheduled for a court hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information about the killing is being urged to contact San Diego Police's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.