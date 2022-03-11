TinyFest: Small Homes Coming to San Diego for Big Festival

Big news: There’s a new festival coming to San Diego County this weekend, but it’s a lot smaller than you might think.

TinyFest California is moving into the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday (and Sunday) to showcase tiny homes.

As many struggle to find affordable housing, NBC 7's Artie Ojeda shows how some people are making a giant decision to move into a tiny living space.

The owners of the homes come from all over and are anxious to share how they’ve switched from living large to a more condensed lifestyle. Attendees can check out vans, backyard cottages and school buses, or "skoolies," that were converted into living spaces.

This event is perfect for anybody interested in "going tiny" because there will be guest speakers and workshops on how it’s done. Experts will offer tips on how to remove clutter make the big transition.

If you’re more interested in just checking out these compact spaces, don’t worry: There will also be regular-sized food and live music.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard from a tiny homeowner about the financial flexibility her living situation offers.



“The idea of 'going tiny' is more than just buying and moving into a moveable home," ” the founder and CEO of TinyFest, Renee McLaughlin, states on the TinyFest website. " It’s about sustainability, autonomy, flexibility, and freedom,

The website has more informaiton about living in tiny homes, tickets and more.

Aalready made the move to go tiny? You can join in with the traveling tiny tribe and show off your small home.