Plans to put 70 tiny homes for homeless in Lemon Grove move forward

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted 4-0 in favor of a 70-unit sleeping cabin site, in an effort to help homeless residents within the city of Lemon Grove.

The new site will replace a cabin project on Jamacha Road in Spring Valley, which supervisors in late June rejected after hearing from residents at the meeting about safety issues.

Based on the proposal from Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, $8.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be reallocated from the Jamacha site to pay for the construction and maintenance of the cabins, to be located on Troy Street.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to a news release from Montgomery Steppe's office, the site will include offices, hygiene facilities, restrooms and storage space.

There will also be case management for residents, allowing them to find housing options and social services; 24-hour, on-site security; behavioral health support; meals; and transportation.

The state terminated its agreement to send $10 million to San Diego County after supervisors rescinded the Jamacha plan.

A statement from the Governor's office said, “San Diego County could not move with the urgency the housing and homelessness crisis demands. The Governor is committed to accountability, and we will not allow local delays and opposition to impede the state’s unprecedented efforts to get people off the streets and into housing.”

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports on the pushback by locals and confusion between the state and county over funding of the project.

Montgomery Steppe's office said they will continue advocating to receive those state dollars.

“I am confident that when the governor and his administration see our commitment from this particular project, then we can open up the conversation again,” Montgomery Steppe said.

The county will also continue working with local partners and community members to ensure the new site's success, according to Montgomery Steppe.

"This project represents a major investment in the health and well- being of our community," Montgomery Steppe said in a news release.

Sleeping cabins "don't just provide a place to sleep, but also a chance for individuals to regain stability and dignity as they transition to permanent housing.

"The approval of this plan is a testament to our commitment to addressing homelessness in a compassionate and effective manner," she added. "It is my hope that (Gov. Gavin Newsom) sees the value in this investment and renews our partnership to combat the homelessness crisis together."

"We really hit the ground running because we know this is a tough subject to talk about in our communities," Montgomery Steppe said during the Tuesday meeting.

After the San Diego County Board of Supervisors scrapped a plan to put sleeping cabins in Spring Valley, NBC 7's Joey Safchik takes us to Lemon Grove, where the board is turning their attention to now.

She added that her office received really good feedback for the Troy Street site, even from some people who don't completely agree with it.

When it comes to the regional homeless problem, "we cannot go around it -- we have to go through it," Montgomery Steppe said. "That means having those tough conversations."

Supervisors in March voted in favor of building the Willow RV Senior and Family Parking and the Jamacha Sleeping Cabin sites off Jamacha Road, with the $10 million cost provided by the state.

During the late June meeting, board Chairwoman Nora Vargas -- whose district includes the Valley Center location -- proposed ending the project after speaking to residents, including a woman operating a daycare business near the site.

"I heard them loud and clear," she said, adding that reducing homelessness must be shared responsibility across the county, with solutions being community-oriented. Sites "can't just be where working families are," she said.

While the homeless site seemed like a "really wonderful opportunity," the county "fell short" in terms of listening to residents, Vargas said.

Vargas was absent on Tuesday; Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer chaired the meeting.