TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Playing at The San Diego Civic Theatre, July 25 – 30

“PREPARE TO BE ECSTATICALLY BLOWN AWAY!”– The Daily Beast

Get ready to witness the powerful story of one of the greatest rock 'n' roll legends of all time - Tina Turner! TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is making its way to San Diego for a limited engagement from July 25-30, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre, and tickets are on sale now.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

For information about the Musical, click here!